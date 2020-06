The San Diego Police Department is recovering a body in La Jolla Cove after they believe the victim fell off the cliffs.

A passerby called police at around 6:41 a.m. claiming they saw a body near 1300 Coast Walk, SDPD said.

The female victim is confirmed to be dead, SDPD is working to recover the body.

No other information was available.

