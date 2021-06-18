Bloody Man Detained By San Diego Police After Body Found in Mira Mesa

San Diego police said on Friday morning that they took a bloody man into custody after a corpse was found inside a Mira Mesa home nearby.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly after 7 a.m., with the caller asking for a welfare check on "a male covered in blood acting erratically in the 7800 block of Burlington Way."

When officers arrived, they detained the man outside a home that police said he was connected with. Police, who checked out the residence and discovered a dead man inside, then called for homicide detectives.

"It is very early in the investigation, and little is known about the events leading to the man's death,'' San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said. "The man who was detained was apparently acquainted with the man found deceased.''

Investigators said in a news release sent out Friday morning that the victim was in his 20s; the bloody man is 39 years old.

"We are not releasing [the bloody man's] name at this time, as it is an ongoing investigation, and we do not know what role, if any, he played in the victim's death,'' Dobbs said.

Anybody with information about the incident is being urged to contact San Diego's homicide unit at (619) 531- 2293. Tips can be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.