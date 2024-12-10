Big-Rigs overturn on I-8 near Alpine amid Santa Ana winds

Several big rig trucks overturned on Interstate 8 in the Alpine area Tuesday morning amid gusty Santa Ana winds around 60 mph.
Around 8 a.m. Tuesday, Caltrans said high-profile vehicles on eastbound I-8 were being diverted off the freeway at Willows Road. Low-profile vehicles are allowed to continue on EB I-8.
NBC 7 Meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said a gust around 9:50 a.m. was recorded at 71 mph at the location of the diversion.
Video showed at least three big-rig trucks flipped onto their sides or jack-knifed on the roadway. California Highway Patrol responded to mitigate traffic.
The roadway was reopened to all traffic around 9:30 a.m. but windy conditions remained.