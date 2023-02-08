Bicentennial Mural in Tijuana Features First Mexican to Travel to Space

The "Bicentennial" mural depicting 200 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Mexico and the United States was inaugurated in downtown Tijuana by local authorities, as well as by the first Mexican to travel to space, Katya Echazarreta, on Tuesday.

The new mural is located at the end of Avenida Revolución, a few miles from the entrance to Agua Caliente Boulevard. It is approximately 100 feet long and has various representative symbols of both nations such as the presence of landscapes representing agriculture, industry, technological advances, and the field of science with the element of the human genome chain, as well as an image of Echazarreta.

Other images captured include Tijuana's Route 1, Point Loma lighthouse, the monumental clock on Avenida Revolución, and the flags of the United States and Mexico.

The mural was created by visual artist, Iván Arévalo.

"They say that culture is the widening of the mind and spirit, and what better example of how culture and talent cross borders, than this Bicentennial mural that is unveiled as a gift in view of all; because in each wall, in each space where it is illuminated with art, it tells us a story, shares a longing, a hope of those who see it, makes us remember that these urban canvases, unite us and identify us between both countries and strengthen our common values, "said Montserrat Caballero, mayor of Tijuana, through a press release.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.