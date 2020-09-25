Looking for a Job? Best Buy is Hiring for the Holiday Season

Best Buy will begin hiring temporary staff for its stores and distribution centers for the upcoming holiday season.

The hiring will take place through a virtual fair that might include an interview and applicants can be hired the same day they apply. Those interested can apply online for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandise inventory, car installation technicians, and more.

All people hired, according to the company, will receive a salary of at least $15 an hour, flexible hours, competitive salaries, and an employee discount.

The virtual job fairs will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, as well as Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.

According to the Best Buy website, several San Diego-area locations currently have open positions including Chula Vista, Santee, El Cajon, and Poway. The positions vary from store associates to departments like supply chain and special services.

For access to the virtual fair, click here.