jobs

Looking for a Job? Best Buy is Hiring for the Holiday Season

Those who get hired will receive a salary of at least $15 an hour, flexible hours, competitive salaries, and an employee discount, according to the company

By Staff Reports and Ruston Grau

Best Buy
LightRocket via Getty Images

Best Buy will begin hiring temporary staff for its stores and distribution centers for the upcoming holiday season.

The hiring will take place through a virtual fair that might include an interview and applicants can be hired the same day they apply. Those interested can apply online for jobs ranging from sales, customer service, merchandise inventory, car installation technicians, and more.

All people hired, according to the company, will receive a salary of at least $15 an hour, flexible hours, competitive salaries, and an employee discount.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 171 New COVID-19 Cases, 6 Additional Deaths Reported

Black Community Investment Fund 18 hours ago

San Diego Leaders Announce Creation of Black Community Investment Fund

The virtual job fairs will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, as well as Oct. 3 and Oct. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.

According to the Best Buy website, several San Diego-area locations currently have open positions including Chula Vista, Santee, El Cajon, and Poway. The positions vary from store associates to departments like supply chain and special services.

For access to the virtual fair, click here.

This article tagged under:

jobsholidaysnow hiring
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us