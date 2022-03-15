Rancho Bernardo

Bernardo Bank Robbery Suspect Fled Empty-handed: FBI

Man suspected of robbing a bank on Bernardo Center Drive on Monday

By City News Service

Rancho Bernardo bank robbery suspect
FBI

A suspect who attempted to rob a bank in San Diego Monday is being sought by police.

The man entered the California Bank & Trust at 16796 Bernardo Center Drive just before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

An exterior shot of the bank-robbery suspect. Photo provided by the FBI.

He gave a note to a teller demanding money, but wound up fleeing the scene without obtaining any cash, police said.

The suspect was described as white man in his 30s or 40s, between 5- feet-6 and 5-feet-10 inches tall, with a slender build. He also has short dark hair, and was last seen wearing a light-colored Hawaiian shirt over a white shirt, dark pants, tan boots and sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the attempted robbery was asked to contact the San Diego FBI at 800-225-5324 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.


This article tagged under:

Rancho Bernardo
