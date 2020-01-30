Beach Cleanup Ocean Beach Pier

Join Surfrider Foundation this Saturday, February 1st, for a beach and street cleanup at Ocean Beach Pier.
Meet at Ocean Beach Veterans' Plaza, just south of the lifeguard station where Abbot St. meets Newport Ave. If there is another event on the grass, we'll be on the beach nearby. Just look for the blue Surfrider tent!
Beach Cleanup Information
- Meet at the location described, and look for the blue Surfrider tent. That’s where you’ll start your morning by signing in and borrowing cleanup supplies.
- We will have supplies on hand, but please bring your own as our supplies are limited. By bringing your own reusable gloves, reusable bag/bucket and/or reusable water bottle, you help us create zero waste at our cleanups.
- Please wear comfortable clothes, closed-toed shoes and sunscreen. All volunteers (individuals as well as groups) are welcome to participate and must sign this liability waiver. Volunteers under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the beginning of the cleanup to sign a liability waiver before the minor can participate.
- Registration is not required unless a group is larger than 20 people – to register please contact beachcleanups@surfridersd.org.