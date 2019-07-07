A suspected BB gunner opened fire on an occupied Lyft car and several Midway District businesses late Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The shootings occurred at around 11 p.m., and police said no there were no injuries.

A Lyft driver was chauffeuring two people when the BB pellets struck the car near Nimitz Boulevard and Sunset Cliffs Boulevard, officers said.

Lyft provided the following statement to NBC 7:

“We recognize how frightening this incident must have been for all those impacted. The safety of our community is fundamental to Lyft and we have reached out to the rider and driver to extend our support. We stand ready to assist law enforcement with any investigation.”

The suspect shot out windows at a Chili's Grill & Bar, located on Sports Arena Boulevard, and a Vespa Motorsport, located on Pacific Highway, police said.

Wooden boards could be seen covering the broken windows at these two locations Sunday morning.

“It’s terrible that someone is going around doing all this stuff,” said Vespa Motorsport owners Monica and Alex Cohn. “It’s a complete waste.”

The owners said it wasn’t the first time something like this had happened. They said someone opened fire on the business on July 1, shattering a window.

“This is still thousands of dollars in damage, yeah, for some broken windows, so we are pretty upset about the whole thing,” Alex Cohn told NBC 7.

An A-1 Storage building, located on Pacific Highway, was also damaged.

SDPD continue to investigate.

One week prior, several Hillcrest businesses were reportedly shot at with a BB gun. Officials have not confirmed if the two incidents are related at this time.

