Barnhart Cancer Center Celebrates Tenth Anniversary at Sharp Chula Vista

Ten years ago this month, the Douglas and Nancy Barnhart Cancer Center opened at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center. It marked an important step in health care for those living in the South Bay, providing a healing place, all under one roof.

Friday, the center reunited two cancer survivors with their oncologist, Doctor Marilyn S. Norton, and the caregivers at the center who were there for their difficult journeys.

“All I knew is you get cancer, and you die,” said two-time cancer survivor Don Rice. “I didn’t know anything about cancer.”

The 76-year-old Rice was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2006, and in 2016 he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Snooky Juarez-Rico, 64, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014. She said she knew something was wrong but did not follow through on her instincts to get a check-up.

Chemotherapy was tough.

“I have to say, this warrior, this warrior wanted to stop. I wanted to stop," she said.

Both credit the center for their survival, from the doctors and caregivers to the so-called "navigator" who helped them through every step of the process, including support groups. The convenience of having all the treatments — chemotherapy, infusion, radiation, etc. — on one place helps too.

Oncologist Doctor Marilyn S. Norton has been at the center since it opened in the fall of 2012. Since then, 8,600 patients have been treated there.

“A patient can say, 'OK, there's a cancer center in Chula Vista. I don’t have to leave my hometown; I don't have to drive an hour in traffic.'”

Ten years of helping people through their journeys. A time to celebrate. A time to remind people that prevention is key.

“Had I not had that colonoscopy, I wouldn’t be talking to you today. That's one of the most important things you could ever do,” said Rice.

“The journey does not have to be your own," Juarez-Rico said." People can walk you through it, but get your mammogram.”