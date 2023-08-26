Baffert-trained horse suffers fatal injury at Del Mar Racetrack

A 2-year-old colt trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was euthanized just before 8 a.m. Saturday after suffering an injury while working out at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Pastor T won his only career race, which took place Aug. 12 at Del Mar.

His death was confirmed by California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten and Mac McBride of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, who told NBC 7 that the horse's rider was fine.

Pastor T is the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Del Mar this year.