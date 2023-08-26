del mar racetrack

Baffert-trained horse suffers fatal injury at Del Mar Racetrack

By City News Service and Renee Schmiedeberg

lagenerics-horse-race
KNBC-TV

A 2-year-old colt trained by Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert was euthanized just before 8 a.m. Saturday after suffering an injury while working out at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club.

Pastor T won his only career race, which took place Aug. 12 at Del Mar.

His death was confirmed by California Horse Racing Board spokesman Mike Marten and Mac McBride of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club, who told NBC 7 that the horse's rider was fine.

Pastor T is the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury at Del Mar this year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Horse deaths at Del Mar Racetrack

del mar racetrack Aug 8

Third horse dies at Del Mar Racetrack in 2023 summer season

del mar racetrack Jul 29

2 horses dead in 2 days at Del Mar Racetrack

del mar racetrack Jul 23

Horse falls at Del Mar Racetrack on opening weekend; jockey ‘under further evaluation'

This article tagged under:

del mar racetrackDel MarDel Mar Thoroughbred Clubdel mar fairgrounds
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us