Bad Bunny, Baby! Chart-Topping Latin Artist Performing in San Diego Wednesday

Those who weren’t able to snag tickets to this show may find solace in knowing he’ll return to San Diego this year

By NBC 7 Staff

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO - DECEMBER 10: Bad Bunny performs during his "P FNK R" concert at Hiram Bithorn Stadium on December 10, 2021 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Photo by Gladys Vega/ Getty Images)
Gladys Vega/ Getty Images

Global Latin trap star Bad Bunny is heading to America’s Finest City to perform at Pechanga Arena on Wednesday.

The six-time Grammy-winning artist is scheduled to perform at the venue at 8 p.m. and it's expected to bring heavy traffic to the area, including on Interstate 5, Interstate 8 and side streets that funnel directly into the Midway District.

After announcing his “El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022” tour in mid-2021, the artist broke the Ticketmaster record for the most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018, quickly selling out tickets to all 35 performances and selling over 500,000 tickets.

Those who weren’t able to snag tickets to this show may find solace in knowing he’ll return to San Diego this year. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, will perform at Petco Park on Sept. 17 and 18.

