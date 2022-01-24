Bad Bunny's ‘World's Hottest Tour' Stopping in San Diego in 2022

No need to perreo sola in 2022, San Diego. Bad Bunny is stopping in our city not once, but twice this year.

Bad Bunny announced Monday his 2022 "World's Hottest Tour" will include a stop at San Diego's Petco Park on Sept. 17. That's just months after his "El Ultimo Tour Del Mundo" stop at Pechanga Arena on Feb. 23.



"People, we have to worry less and enjoy more because life goes fast, too fast," the artist said in Spanish in an Instagram video. "I'm working on this album and you can buy tickets for my next tour."

Joining the World's Hottest performance is Grammy-nominated artist and music producer Alesso.

Tickets for the concert in San Diego will be available for pre-sale starting at noon this Wednesday, January 26. Tickets will be on sale to the general public at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 28.

After announcing his “El Último Tour Del Mundo 2022” tour in mid-2021, the artist broke the Ticketmaster record for the most ticket sales for a tour on its first day of sales since 2018, quickly selling out. tickets to all 35 performances and selling over 500,000 tickets.

The artist will also perform in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium, in Phoenix, Arizona, at Chase Field, and on September 30 in Los Angeles. You can see more details of the “World Hottest Tour” here.