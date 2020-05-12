Back to The Grind – Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered

Grab your boards and get ready to powerslide into video game bliss – the first two installments of legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk’s “Pro Skater” video game series will be available for several new consoles this year and yes, it will include its iconic soundtrack.

Shredders, grinders and cruisers can rejoice since the remastered versions of the two games will be available Sept. 4 on Xbox One, Playstation and PC. The first two “Pro Skater” installments were released in 1999 and 2000, respectively, and two decades later, they are still widely talked about.

#THPS is back! Break skateboarding boundaries with the fully-remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 collection. Available September 4, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Pre-Order Now. pic.twitter.com/RaZQrXSNgP — Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 (@TonyHawkTheGame) May 12, 2020

The remastered version will have graphics made in 4K resolution – a feat that was shown in the new trailer by comparing the classic video games to its newer rendition. Vicarious Visions is developing the remaster.

Aside from bringing back the acclaimed soundtrack, the remastered version of the game will include classic maps and legendary skaters. The original modes will be available, as will online multiplayer.

The Carlsbad native made the announcement on Tuesday, his birthday, no less.

The only question is – will you rush to create your own skate park or grab a friend to play graffiti first?