Baby Giraffe Born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park Dies Two Days Later: Park

By NBC 7 Staff

This unnamed giraffe calf was born at the San Diego Zoo on what would have been the late Betty White's 100th birthday.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park reported Thursday that the 2-day-old male Masai giraffe calf born at the park was euthanized after its condition began to deteriorate.

The unnamed calf was born on Jan. 17 to mom Zindzhi. Following the birth, the zoo said that wildlife care specialists noticed the calf's condition began to deteriorate, including difficulty standing and not nursing.


The calf was then sent to the Safari Park's Harter Veterinary Medical Center where wildlife health and wildlife care teams provided around-the-clock care.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts, his condition continued to worsen, and the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf," the zoo said in a statement.

The mother and other giraffes in the herd are being monitored closely for any unusual behavior after the calf's passing.

No other details were released.

