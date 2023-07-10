Delivery Services

Baby born in Kensington. In an SUV. At 4 a.m.

At 4:09 a.m. Monday, the pregnant woman — who had been driving herself to the hospital to give birth — pulled over her Toyota SUV on El Cajon Boulevard

By City News Service

A baby, not the one shown, was born overnight in an SUV in Kensington.
Getty Images

A woman in her 30s gave birth in an SUV on the side of the road Monday in Kensington, police said.

At 4:09 a.m. Monday, the pregnant woman — who had been driving herself to the hospital to give birth — pulled over her Toyota SUV on El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics were called to 42nd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, where she was in labor, the officer said, and where the baby was eventually delivered.

Both the newborn and mother were awake and alert when paramedics took them to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, Foster said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Delivery Services
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us