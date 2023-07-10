Baby born in Kensington. In an SUV. At 4 a.m.

A woman in her 30s gave birth in an SUV on the side of the road Monday in Kensington, police said.

At 4:09 a.m. Monday, the pregnant woman — who had been driving herself to the hospital to give birth — pulled over her Toyota SUV on El Cajon Boulevard, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

Paramedics were called to 42nd Street and El Cajon Boulevard, where she was in labor, the officer said, and where the baby was eventually delivered.

Both the newborn and mother were awake and alert when paramedics took them to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, Foster said.