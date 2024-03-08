Aztecs home winning streak snapped with loss to Boise St. on Senior Night

San Diego State had a 20-game home winning streak. It was senior night. They hadn't suffered back-to-back losses since November of 2022. All signs pointed to a win in the regular season finale against Boise State at Viejas Arena.

Shooting 6-for-25 from 3-point range against a good team washes away those signs pretty fast.

The Aztecs' latest dismal shooting night doomed them to a 79-77 overtime loss that puts them in a precarious situation nobody thought they'd be in. If New Mexico beats Utah State on Saturday night then San Diego State will fall to 6th place in the Mountain West Conference, meaning they would not have a bye in the conference tournament and have to win four games in four days to win it.

Luckily they don't have to do that and earn the automatic NCAA Tournament bid that comes with it to play in March Madness but the Aztecs are hitting the postseason losers of four of their last eight, a far cry from last year's club that ended the regular season on a 20-3 run.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Jaedon LeDee, the senior behemoth who's a finalist for the Karl Malone Award (given to the best big man in the nation), was great as always with a game-high 21 points. But, it was the outside shooting that made the difference. BSU hit on 11 of their 27 shots from 3-point range to pull off the upset and sweep the season series from the Aztecs, the first MWC team to do that since ... the Broncos did it two years ago.

If the Aztecs hold onto the 5th seed they'll open the MWC Tournament on Thursday afternoon in Las Vegas. If not, they'll have to play on Wednesday afternoon.