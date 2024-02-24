Aztecs bounce back from loss with blowout win at Fresno State

After coming up just short on the road against Utah State, the Aztecs needed to make sure they didn't let the frustration linger into their game against Fresno State. A loss to the Aggies is perfectly acceptable. A loss to the Bulldogs would be a borderline disaster.

Credit to SDSU, they opened with one of their best halves of the season in a 73-41 boat racing in the Central Valley. The Aztecs scored the first 12 points of the game and didn't let up, racing to a 42-16 halftime lead. Jaedon LeDee scored 15 of his 22 points before the break. He was joined in double-figures by Jay Pal (14 points), Reece Waters (12), and Micah Parrish (10). Even more impressive is LeDee did his damage in just 26 minutes.

But, as always, the Aztecs hung their hat on their defense, holding the Bulldogs to 24.6% shooting and a dismal 18.5% from 3-point range. The 32-point margin of victory is SDSU's second-largest of the year, topping their 27-point blowout a few weeks ago against ... Fresno State.

The Aztecs come back home to Viejas Arena, where they haven't lost all season, for a Tuesday night tipoff against San Jose State.