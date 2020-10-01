Aztecs 2020 Football Schedule Released

A week after the Mountain West Conference announced its plans to return to football we know what the schedule is going to look like.

San Diego State will play four of its seven scheduled conference games at "home," which is Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. The slate looks like this:

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. UNLV

Saturday, Oct. 31 at Utah State

Saturday, Nov. 7 vs. San José State

Saturday, Nov. 14 vs. Hawai'i

Saturday, Nov. 21 at Nevada

Saturday, Nov. 28 at Fresno State

Saturday, Dec. 5 vs. Colorado State

Saturday, Dec. 12 TBA

Saturday, Dec. 19 MW Championship Game (home of team with the highest winning percentage in conference games)

The TBA game on December 12 is expected to be a non-conference tilt against an opponent that hasn't been solidified yet. Game times and TV coverage will be announced at a later date. The Aztecs are expected to be in the hunt for another conference championship in 2020.