Autopsy shows Las Colinas jail inmate died of natural causes

An inmate who fell ill last year at Las Colinas women's jail in Santee and died in a hospital a day later succumbed to septic shock, authorities reported Wednesday.

Deputies conducting a safety check at the Riverview Parkway detention center found Vianna Granillo, 25, unconscious and unresponsive in her cell shortly after 2 a.m. on July 12, 2022, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Jail staffers provided emergency first-aid prior to the arrival of paramedics, who assumed the lifesaving measures and took Granillo to a trauma center, where she was pronounced dead about 24 hours later, sheriff's Lt. Joseph Jarjura said.

The county Medical Examiner's Office has determined that she died of natural causes, Jarjura said.

Granillo had been jailed five days before her death on suspicion of violation of a court order.

As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit will conduct a thorough investigation.