Authorities seek more victims after suspected Mount Helix flasher arrested

San Diego County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man who is suspected of exposing himself to several women in the Mount Helix area of East County, and they're asking for anyone else who may have been targeted to come forward.

John Jeffrey Lynn was arrested on Tuesday moments after flashing another woman who was walking around 7 p.m. near Grosalia Avenue and Pandora Drive, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies had increased patrol in the area due to other incidents over the last month and witnessed Lynn's SUV pull up alongside the woman. When they spoke with the woman, she told them he flashed her and drove off, SDSO said. Deputies followed the SUV and placed Lynn under arrest.

SDSO A map showing the areas where women reported indecent exposure incidents, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Prior to the latest incident, women had reported similar acts by a driver in an olive green Subaru SUV who would pull up alongside them as they walked, SDSO said. They told detectives the man driving was wearing a hat, sunglasses and a hoodie to over his face -- and his license plate was also covered.

The earliest incident happened on April 28 and women have been reporting similar experiences for about a month.

Lynn was booked into jail on Wednesday and has since been released on $10,000 bail.