At-Risk Woman Missing Since Wednesday; Does Not Have Medication, Cellphone With Her

San Diego police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 65-year-old woman considered at-risk who has been missing since Wednesday.

At about 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sandra Huey-Toca, from the Chollas View area, walked out of her home on the 4600 block of Hilltop Drive without telling anyone, according to police.

Huey-Toca, who is diagnosed with paranoia-schizophrenia, high blood pressure and has a herniated disc in her back, did not take her medications, cellphone or money with her when she disappeared. She was last seen by her grandson walking up and down her street and has previously been an unreported missing person.

The missing woman is described as being 5-feet-5-inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair in a braided ponytail. She wore blue jeans, a hooded dress that reaches her ankles and pink and purple Sketchers when she was last seen.

Anyone who has seen Huey-Toca is urged to contact the San Diego Police Department at 619-531-2000.