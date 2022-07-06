At-Risk Man, 79, Missing From Chula Vista Senior Care Center

Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a non-ambulatory man with dementia who was reported missing from a Chula Vista assisted-living center in the company of a companion last weekend.

Christopher Dawsknowles, 79, was seen being taken out of the care facility in the 100 block of Third Avenue in a wheelchair -- allegedly by an acquaintance, 32-year-old Thomas Pina Gonzalez -- on Saturday, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

"Christopher is unable to physically get around on his own, with or without a wheelchair," CVPD Sgt. Anthony Molina said. "He is considered at risk due to having dementia and medication requirements."

Missing, at-risk person: Christopher Dawsknowles went missing from a senior assisted living facility in the 100 block of 3rd Avenue on Saturday, July 2. He was last seen being wheeled away by an acquaintance, 32-year-old Thomas Pina Gonzalez. Full story: https://t.co/UXsda6adaf pic.twitter.com/JXanaBy8Jh — Chula Vista Police Department (@ChulaVistaPD) July 7, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Dawsknowles, who was wearing a green hospital gown at the time of his disappearance, is a 5-foot-11-inch, roughly 150-pound white man with green eyes and shoulder-length gray hair.

Anyone who might be able to help locate Dawsknowles or Gonzalez was asked to call Chula Vista police at 619-691-5151.