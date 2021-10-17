At Least One Person Killed in Car Crash on I-805 in National City: CHP

At least one person died in a single-car crash on the Interstate 805 freeway in National City Sunday night, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the northbound I-805 at East 18th Street happened around 8:25 p.m, CHP reported.

According to CHP, the car involved in the crash hit the center divider and spun out. The crash spread debris over the freeway and temporarily closed several lanes.

By 8:45 p.m., Caltrans San Diego said all lanes of the southbound I-805, south of Plaza, were blocked due to the crash.

Around 9:30 p.m., Cal Trans San Diego said the southbound I-805, HOV and left lane had reopened to traffic. The three right lanes remain blocked due to the crash.

UPDATE: SB I-805 south of Plaza, HOV & left lane reopened to traffic, three right lanes remained blocked due to a traffic collision. — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) October 18, 2021

There was no immediate word on the gender or age of the victim. The victim's name will be withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.