At least 1 killed in multi-car crash on I-5 in Chula Vista

At least one person was killed in a multi-car crash Monday night along southbound Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, according to the CHP.

The crash was reported at around 10:36 p.m. near Palomar Street.

A car stalled and was blocking the middle lanes of the freeway leading to a chain reaction crash, the CHP said.

A Sig Alert was issued in the area after the left three lanes of I-5 were shut down while officers continued their investigation.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.