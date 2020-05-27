At Least 1 Dead in College Area Shooting: SDPD

One person has died and another is injured after a shooting in the College Area Wednesday night, San Diego Police said.

The shooting was reported at around 7:28 p.m. on the 6600 block of Montezuma Road.

One of the victims did not survive their injuries and was pronounced dead, said SDPD Officer Robert Heims.

An unknown number of people were seen running away from the area, Heims said.

No other information was available.

