Arson Team Investigating Imperial Beach Fire That Ripped Through Apartments, Car

Two apartment units were heavily damaged and a parked car was destroyed Saturday in a fire in Imperial Beach, officials said.

The fire broke out just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Emory Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. The fire was put out in less than 30 minutes, Sgt. Anthony Portillo said.

Deputies from the Imperial Beach Sheriff's Substation arrived on the scene along with firefighters from Imperial Beach, Coronado, Chula Vista and San Diego.

No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit was investigating the cause of the fire, the sergeant said, but it was not immediately clear if arson was suspected.