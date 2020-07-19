Harbor Island

Arson Investigators Called to Early Morning Boat Fire

A good Samaritan who responded to the fire before crews arrived was injured

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Arson investigators were called to look into a fire on a boat docked at Harbor Island early Sunday, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

Crews received a call of a fire on a vessel at about 5 a.m., according to Lt. Victor Banuelos. Upon arrival, first responders found smoke coming from a 50-foot powerboat.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and a good Samaritan who was injured while trying to battle the blaze before crews arrived was hospitalized.

Local

coronavirus 2 hours ago

CIF Postpones All High School Sports At Least 3 Months

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 568 New COVID-19 Cases, No Additional Deaths Reported

Arson investigators were called to the scene but no conclusions have been made on whether the fire was intentionally set. As of Monday, the cause of the fire was undetermined.

The investigation is ongoing.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said SDFD was investigating a possible arson. The article has been updated to reflect the cause was undetermined.

This article tagged under:

Harbor IslandfireboatArson Investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us