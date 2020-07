Authorities are investigating a possible arson following an early morning fire at a Little Italy deli.

The San Diego Fire Department said crews responded to structure fire just before 4 a.m. on the 2000 block of India Street. There, firefighters saw the Mona Lisa Deli ablaze and were able to knock down the dire at 4:04 a.m.

Injuries in connection to the fire were not immediately reported. The extent of the damage is unclear.

Arson investigators are assessing the blaze.