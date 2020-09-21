Arrest Made in Ocean Beach Killing

A suspect was arrested by San Diego police on Saturday, accused of shooting a man to death in Ocean Beach in the early hours of last Tuesday morning.

Police said James Phillip Chase, 58, was found on the sand near Tower 2 at about 1 a.m. which is just off Abbott Street near the beach town's main lifeguard center.

NBC 7's Nicole Gomez has the latest details on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a man in Ocean Beach.

Thurs Loo John, a 19-year-old San Diego man, has been booked for the killing, according to police.

Investigators said a police officer who just happened to be driving by a "violent altercation" at the intersection of Univerisity Avenue and Reno Drive at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday stopped to break up the fight, which allegedly involved John, who was hurt in the incident. After receiving medical care, John was arrested in connection to the Chase killing.

Chase, who was homeless and often seen in Ocean Beach, was shot at least one time in his upper body, according to investigators. Officers rendered CPR to Chase at the scene, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Some homeless individuals near the scene the morning of the shooting told NBC 7 they heard three to five shots.

Police said on Monday that it was not clear if or how Chase and John knew each other.

John is being held without bail at the San Diego Central Jail on Front Street. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is due in court for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Anybody with information about the slaying in Ocean Beach is being urged to call San Diego police at 619-531-2293. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.