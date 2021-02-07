Pacific Beach

Man Shot Leaving House Party in Pacific Beach; Gunman Sought

At this time, health officials urge the public to refrain from gathering at parties due to the coronavirus pandemic

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego police are searching for the gunman who shot a man in the chest outside a house party in Pacific Beach overnight.

The violence was reported just before 11 p.m. Saturday at an alley near Diamond and Lamont Streets, where an 18-year-old man was shot. He had left a party on Diamond Street and went to the alley for an unknown reason when the shooting occurred.

The victim walked back to the party for help and was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities are still on the look out for the shooter, who was only described as a man.

At this time, health officials urge the public to refrain from gathering at parties due to the coronavirus pandemic. It is unclear if attendants and organizers of the party will face any form of discipline.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the San Diego Police Department’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1700. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.

