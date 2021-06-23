Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner Expanding Its SoCal Service

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner will offer expanded service for trains between San Diego, Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, rail officials announced Wednesday.

Pacific Surfliner trains have been operating on a reduced schedule since March 2020 due to a drop in travel demand because of the coronavirus. The upcoming schedule change is the first step toward service restoration.

Effective Monday, three roundtrips will be added to the Pacific Surfliner schedule, serving stations between San Diego and Los Angeles.

Southbound Train 562 will depart Los Angeles at 6:05 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 8:58 a.m.

Southbound Train 572 will depart Los Angeles at 10:54 a.m. and arrive in San Diego at 1:52 p.m.

On weekends and holidays, this train will operate as Train 1572, departing Los Angeles at 11:20 a.m. and arriving in San Diego at 2:13 p.m.

Southbound Train 590 will depart Los Angeles at 7:30 p.m. and arrive in San Diego at 10:25 p.m.

Northbound Train 569 will depart San Diego at 9:43 a.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 12:38 p.m.

Northbound Train 583 will depart San Diego at 2:50 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 5:54 p.m.

Northbound Train 595 will depart San Diego at 8:57 p.m. and arrive in Los Angeles at 11:50 p.m.

A bus connection will also be re-timed to space out departure options from stations between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. As additional train equipment becomes available, and as travel demand increases, the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency will evaluate opportunities to increase service on the north end of the corridor.

LOSSAN is also planning for the busy travel season by making temporary adjustments to manage capacity. There will be periods this summer when reservations will be required to ride Pacific Surfliner trains, including holiday weekends and special event dates, agency officials said.

Passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health orders in place during their trip and at their destination. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations.