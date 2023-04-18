Alleged Shoplifter May Have Shot Bear Spray at Vons Shoppers in University City

A man unleashed a stream of some kind of pepper spray or mace onto employees and shoppers at a grocery store in University City on Monday, leaving at least four people injured, San Diego police said.

At least one shopper at the Vons on Regents Road who got "sprayed directly in the face" with the aerosol believes he was struck by the even-more-potent bear spray.

"I'm wearing glasses, so I think I'm OK," Connor Irvin told NBC 7. "I look a little bit like a bear so I understand the confusion."

Irvin had made a quick stop at the grocery store for strawberries when he heard a commotion outside. An employee had confronted an alleged shoplifter and had him restrained, Irvin said. The man was able to break free from the restraints and sprayed the repellant onto the employee. He then ran back inside to where Irvin was standing.

He "asked me if I wanted some, too, sprayed me directly in the face, and then ran."

At least one person was transported to the hospital for treatment. Three others were treated at the scene and released and a fifth refused medical treatment.

It was unclear if any arrests were made.