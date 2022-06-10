All Smiles, Padres Blow Out Rockies Behind Another Musgrove Gem

Joe Musgrove doesn't need a lot of run support to win a game. When he gets it, the Padres are nearly impossible to beat.

Musgrove threw 6.0 more shutout innings, striking out eight in a 9-0 blowout of the Rockies to start a 4-game weekend set against the Rockies on Friday night at Petco Park. Musgrove's ERA drops to 1.50 on the season, best in the Major Leagues, and puts him right at the top of the Cy Young Award race.

Joe is also the frontrunner to start the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium next month.

His bats had his back. Manny Machado hit his 10th homer run of the year. He's been carrying the offense all season but now he's getting some help. Jake Cronenworth had a 2-run double and has driven in 17 runs in the last six games. Jurickson Profar had an RBI triple and his hitting close to .400 since being moved to the leadoff spot a couple of weeks ago.

Nomar Mazara, who is playing right field while Wil Myers is on the Injured List with a knee issue, had three hits and scored a run. Everyone in the starting lineup had at least one hit except Eric Hosmer.

On Saturday the Padres play a pair against Colorado. Nick Martinez gets the start in the first game while rookie sensation MacKenzie Gore takes the mound in the evening.

