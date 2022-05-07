Alex Morgan Scores 4 Goals in Wave FC Win

Alex Morgan, one of the most decorated soccer players in American history, has done some special things in her career.

Even with her resume, what happened on Saturday night is special.

Morgan scored four goals for San Diego Wave FC in a 4-0 win against Gotham FC, becoming the 3rd player in National Women's Soccer League history to score four times in one match. As if that's not cool enough, she did it in the first NWSL home match in Wave history, in front of a packed house at Torero Stadium that got a chance to witness a performance for the ages.

Morgan's first goal came on a penalty kick in the first half that made it 1-0 Wave at the break. After that she went nuclear. Amirah Ali drew a penalty in the box to get another PK and Morgan doesn't miss on a PK. She scored again with a rocket to the right corner to make it 2-0.

The Wave pushed the ball into Gotham territory again and Morgan took the ball from a defender, spun and hammered home her 3rd goal of the game. The match was basically over right then but Morgan had more magic in mind. Gotham gave it away on their own end and the USWNT star stuck goal #4 into the corner of the net.

The Wave are 2-0 to start their inaugural season. They get another home match on Sunday, May 15 with a 2:00 kickoff at USD.