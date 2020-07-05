Alcohol May Have Been a Factor in Valley Center Crash

Alcohol may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash in Valley Center, authorities said.

The incident occurred at Miller and Misty Oak roads at 1:51 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

It's unclear whether anyone needed medical attention, but one of the vehicles did flip over, according to CHP officer B. Search of the Oceanside Area station.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was asked to assist with the investigation, a department dispatcher confirmed.