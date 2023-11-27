After a coyote took their dog, this San Diego couple started selling bite-proof vests to keep animals safe

When you're out walking your dog, the thought of it being attacked by a coyote probably isn't top of mind. But that was the reality for Paul and Pamela Mott, who suddenly lost their dog a few years ago.

"We were at the dog park, we were just getting ready to leave, I heard a yelp behind me. I turned around and there's my small dog in the mouth of a coyote being carried away. I've never seen her since. Disappeared. Gone. ... It was the worst day of my life," said Mott.

That tragedy is what pushed the couple to put their heads together and came up with their now-booming business: Coyote Vest. What started out on a much smaller scale in 2015 has now expanded to a facility operating out of Scripps Ranch with several full-time employees. They've even expanded their product overseas.

"It went from being like - I just want to protect my dogs, to realizing this is kind of a good idea, I think this could help a lot of dogs," said Mott.

More than 100,000 pet owners across the world have bought the product and the demand has skyrocketed every year.

"It's the best part of my job, getting these stories from people going, 'Thank you so much, your vest saved my dog's life last night,'" said Mott.

The vest is designed to protect the neck and back, which is where most injuries occur. Lined with spikes and stab-resistant materials, the vest would make short work of a coyote's teeth if it were to attack.

"If we can help save one life, we know we've made a difference to that family," said Mott.