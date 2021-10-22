Adoption Fees Waived for Adult Pets This Weekend at San Diego Humane Society

Adult animals will be available for adoption with fees waived at the San Diego Humane Society this weekend as part of a partnership with Mayor Todd Gloria.

The waived fees will be applicable for the first 100 adult pet adoptions from Friday through Sunday and after that, all adult animals’ adoption fees will be $25 for this weekend only. The event, called #Gloria100, comes as an effort to find as many pets their forever homes.

“I know what a life-enhancing experience having a pet can be,” Mayor Gloria in a statement. “Not too long ago, we permanently welcomed our rescue pup, Diego, into our home and it’s been pure joy having him in our lives."

San Diego Humane Society President and CEO Dr. Gary Weitzman said the animal shelter is grateful to the mayor for sponsoring the adoption campaign.

“We’ve still got 1,500 animals here so it’s really important that we get people in our county here at all of our shelters and other shelters in the county to get animals into homes because we want to prepare for the next busy season, which is going to happen really quickly,” Weitzman told NBC 7.

Gloria added that he’s hopeful the weekend event will inspire families to adopt a deserving pet.

“I’m proud to support such a positive effort in our city and I am hopeful that as a result, more animals will find a forever home,” Gloria said in his statement.

For more information on the San Diego Humane Society, or to see which pets are available for adoption right now, click here.