Abducted 1-Year-Old Girl, Mother Found Safe Near US-Mexico Border in San Diego

An 18-month-old girl and her mother who were kidnapped over the weekend were found safe Sunday, according to Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station Deputies.

The woman's ex-husband kidnapped them in Orange County, Pico Rivera deputies added, then drove south into San Diego County, eventually bringing his family close to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The incident triggered an Amber Alert before they were rescued from a Quality Suites hotel near the Port of Entry in Otay Mesa.

When the three of them made a stop at a 7-Eleven near the border, the mother yelled toward another woman that she had been kidnapped.

That woman then called police, who were able to track them back to the hotel, where the man had checked them in.

The man surrendered peacefully and was taken into custody Sunday, deputies said.