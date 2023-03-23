On Friar Podcast: A Week to Opening Day, Derek Catches Up With Padres in Peoria

The most highly anticipated season in club history is almost here. Derek sets the scene from Peoria. He and Darnay talk about Yu Darvish’s return and his readiness for the season. What will the rotation look like to start the season? Austin Nola’s nose is doing surprisingly well – his status and a season of opportunity for Luis Campusano. Will Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. combine for more than 70 homers? They discuss a deadly lineup, and how the pitch clock could impact the TV and radio product.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.