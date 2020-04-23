A Look Inside Palomar Medical Center’s Federal Field Hospital

Dozens of hospital beds spaced 6 feet apart from one another lined the 10th and 11th floors of Palomar Medical Center for its emergency field hospital in Escondido.

Officials showed off the temporary federal field hospital that will be used in case the coronavirus pandemic exhausts local medical facilities. Small kits containing what appeared to be toilet paper, cloths and small, plastic bins rested atop each bed so patients could have quick access to them. Hand-washing stands were also within reach of the beds.

The field hospital contains a total of 250 hospital beds that are comprised of 20 enhanced care treatment beds, 10 adjustable exam beds for triage, five bariatric beds, 25 toddler cots and 24 portable cribs. Officials said the field hospital will only be used as a backup if the pandemic worsens. As of now, hospitals have been within capacity.