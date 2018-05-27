Woman Dies After Losing Control of Car, Slamming Into Pole in Oak Park - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Dies After Losing Control of Car, Slamming Into Pole in Oak Park

By Brie Stimson

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego police lights

    A 33-year-old woman died in Oak Park Sunday morning when she lost control and slammed her car into a power pole in the 2000 block of 54th Street, San Diego police said. The woman was driving approximately 100 mph just before 5 a.m., according to witnesses.

    First responders had to use the Jaws of Life to get the woman out of the car.

    She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

    SDPD Traffic Division

    personnel responded to the scene and are handling the investigation.

      

