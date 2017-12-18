Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car in Carlsbad

A pedestrian woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Carlsbad, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

At approximately 6:54 p.m., CPD responded to a report of a traffic collision at the 6100 block of Paseo Del Norte, where they found a non-responsive woman, according to a report.

The woman was found in the roadway with serious injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to CPD.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was interviewed by traffic officers.

The incident is still under investigation.