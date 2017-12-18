Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car in Carlsbad - NBC 7 San Diego
Woman Dies After Being Struck By Car in Carlsbad

By Anna Conkey

Published at 10:13 PM PST on Dec 18, 2017 | Updated at 10:20 PM PST on Dec 18, 2017

    A pedestrian woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Carlsbad, according to the Carlsbad Police Department.

    At approximately 6:54 p.m., CPD responded to a report of a traffic collision at the 6100 block of Paseo Del Norte, where they found a non-responsive woman, according to a report. 

    The woman was found in the roadway with serious injuries. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to CPD.

    The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and was interviewed by traffic officers.

    The incident is still under investigation.

