Water Main Break Causes Flooding on Midway Drive

A stretch of Midway Drive was shut down Friday after an underground pipe burst and caused a sinkhole and street flooding.

The San Diego Police Department said a broken pipe was reported on the 3800 block of Midway Drive just after 3 p.m.

The caller said that water was shooting into the air. An NBC 7 crew at the scene saw a traffic light pole at the corner of Midway Drive and Duke Street tipped over.

A witness told NBC 7 they saw the pole tip over and then gradually sink into the ground. He said it was sinking about a foot every 10 to 15 minutes.

Police aren’t calling this a sinkhole yet but....you be the judge. @nbcsandiegopic.twitter.com/UQxk0HM25J — Jackie Crea (@JackieCreaTV) August 30, 2019

Midway Drive was closed between Sports Arena Boulevard and Kemper Street.

No other information was available.

