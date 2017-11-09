Vista Mother Missing Under ‘Suspicious’ Circumstances: SDSO

Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova went missing nearly a month ago. Investigators now say her disappearance is "suspicious."

After nearly a month of searching, authorities now say the disappearance of a Vista mother is "suspicious" and have stepped up their efforts to try to find her.

Maria Elena Guzman-Cordova, 38, was last seen leaving her home on North Santa Fe Avenue the night of Oct. 13. Her family reported her missing the following day.

On Thursday, San Diego County Crime Stoppers and homicide detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) offered up to $1000 in cash for any information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Investigators said Guzman-Cordova was on foot when she was last seen, and did not take her cellphone or wallet with her. The woman’s family told investigators she suffers from depression and doesn’t have her medication.

Deputies have searched surrounding neighborhoods for the mother and checked local hospitals, to no avail. Her family has also searched all over San Diego but, still, no sign of Guzman-Cordova.

Cordova is described as 5-feet-tall and 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on Guzman-Cordova’s whereabouts was asked to call SDSO Homicide Detail at (858)974-2321. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477, or online at crimestoppers.org. The case number is 17153719.