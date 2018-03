Tyler Branon, 22, was killed from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso on Christmas Eve 2016.

A Vista man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for shooting and killing a Fallbrook man on Christmas Eve in 2016.

Tyler Branon, 22, was found in his car on Morning Glory Lane with multiple gunshot wounds.

Kevin Phan pleaded guilty to a first-degree murder charge and was sentenced Friday to a prison term of 25 years to life plus three years.

The two men were acquaintances prior to the shooting, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department homicide investigators.

