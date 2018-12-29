1 Killed, 1 Wounded in Vista Shooting

The scene of the shooting in Vista on Dec. 29, 2018.

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting at a home in Vista Saturday morning, deputies confirmed.

The shots were fired at around 6:40 a.m. at a house in the 1800 block of Hartwright Road, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) said.

SDSO Lt. Jason Vickery said one person had died at the scene, while another was taken to a local hospital with wounds.

At this point, there is no further information. Check back for updates on this developing story.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.