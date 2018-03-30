Vehicle Strike Pedestrian in Vista

Officers in Vista were investigating a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at a busy intersection Friday night.

Deputies say the pedestrian was hit by a Honda Civic at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) deputies and medics form the Vista Fire Department were at the scene.

No other information was available.

