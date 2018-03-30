Vehicle Strike Pedestrian in Vista - NBC 7 San Diego
Vehicle Strike Pedestrian in Vista

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 2 hours ago

    San Diego Police generic

    Officers in Vista were investigating a collision involving a car and a pedestrian at a busy intersection Friday night.

    Deputies say the pedestrian was hit by a Honda Civic at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Eucalyptus Avenue at around 9:45 p.m.

    San Diego County Sheriff's Department (SDSO) deputies and medics form the Vista Fire Department were at the scene.

    No other information was available.

    Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

