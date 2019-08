A van caught fire in an Otay Mesa junkyard Monday and caused propane tanks nearby to explode, police confirmed.

San Diego police say the fire sparked at a junkyard at 1222 Innovative Drive just before 4 p.m.

Police say the van was unoccupied. The propane tanks were mounted on a forklift nearby, according to police.

No injuries have been reported.

No other information was available.

