Unconscious Man Slams Truck into El Cajon Building in Fatal Crash - NBC 7 San Diego
Unconscious Man Slams Truck into El Cajon Building in Fatal Crash

By Cassia Pollock

Published at 4:43 PM PST on Jan 29, 2018 | Updated 8 minutes ago

    A man died in the hospital after he fell unconscious while driving and slammed into a building in El Cajon Monday, confirmed police.

    Heartland Fire officials said the man lost consciousness before the collision. The incident happened on the 1400 block Cuyamaca Street near Swallow Drive around 1:15 p.m., near an elementary school and Gillespie Field.

    Emergency responders worked for 10 minutes to get the man out of his smashed vehicle. Heartland Fire officials said the victim was still unconscious when he was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

    It was unclear why the man lost consciousness before the crash. No further information is currently available.

