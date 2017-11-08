U.S. Coast Guard Medevacs Man 70 Miles From Ensenada

Crew ship members aboard Carnival Imagination called the U.S. Coast Guard to medevac a 79-year-old man who was experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.

At approximately 8 a.m. Wednesday, crew members on the Carnival Imagination cruise ship contacted Coast Guard Sector San Diego’s Joint Harbor Operations Center, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Jayhawk crew arrived on the scene around 9:30 a.m., hoisted the man and took him to Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla.

The cruise ship was approximately 70 miles west of Ensenada, Mexico.

At this time, the man's condition is unknown.



